Houston police need your help finding a 62-year-old man who disappeared Friday.Joe Darden was last seen at a gas station on Langwick around 5 p.m.Authorities say Darden was wearing a gray sweatshirt, a beige or blue checkered jacket, light blue jeans, a blue hat and brown shoes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.