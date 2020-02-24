Why waiting for coffee at the counter could make you a target for thieves

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police want people to take another look at their habits when they're out and about. Are you attracting thieves by what you're doing or maybe what you are not doing?

"It's all about having environmental awareness because everyone who smiles here is not very friendly," said Houston police Lieutenant T. Jefferson.

Jefferson said thieves are waiting for the right opportunity and the right scenario. While working on another story with ABC13 in a Montrose coffee shop, she spotted several examples of what she refers to as a "false sense of security."

She said people should never leave purses on the floor. Thieves can easily distract you with a short conversation, throw a jacket over that purse, quickly grab both and walk out the establishment.

Police also want you to be on guard for crooks who are lurking and looking for unattended phones and laptops. Jefferson spotted many unattended electronics in the coffee shop.

She said thieves will actually listen when you give your name to the barista, wait for you to walk to the counter, then steal your belongings.

SEE ALSO: How to background check your online dates for free
EMBED More News Videos

Do you know how to avoid dangerous situations when you're looking for love online?



Follow Samica Knight on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News