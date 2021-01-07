HPD investigating possible chemical exposure following bank robbery in Westchase

On Thursday, police said at least one person was taken into custody after police responded to a call of a robbery at the Chase bank in the 10400 block of Westheimer Road just past the Sam Houston Tollway.
HPD Commanders and PIO en route to 10400 Westheimer for an incident involving a possible chemical exposure to officers following a bank robbery at a Chase Bank. One person is detained.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 7, 2021
Media partners asked to stage at the Shell gas station at Westheimer and Beltway 8. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/wulNfafJEb
Police say a witness told them a man passed a note to a teller, claiming he had a bomb.
Traffic along Westheimer is heavier than usual as police continue investigating the scene.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as information becomes available.