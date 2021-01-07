HPD investigating possible chemical exposure following bank robbery in Westchase

HPD Commanders and PIO en route to 10400 Westheimer for an incident involving a possible chemical exposure to officers following a bank robbery at a Chase Bank. One person is detained.



Media partners asked to stage at the Shell gas station at Westheimer and Beltway 8. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/wulNfafJEb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a possible chemical exposure following a bank robbery in the Westchase area.On Thursday, police said at least one person was taken into custody after police responded to a call of a robbery at the Chase bank in the 10400 block of Westheimer Road just past the Sam Houston Tollway.Police say a witness told them a man passed a note to a teller, claiming he had a bomb.Traffic along Westheimer is heavier than usual as police continue investigating the scene.This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as information becomes available.