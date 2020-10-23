Body of fallen HPD sergeant to be escorted to funeral home on Friday

The escort is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Friday out of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
According to police, the procession will begin at 1861 Old Spanish Trail and will conclude at the funeral home at 9402 Lockwood Drive.
Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department, was killed while responding to a call at 2626 Holly Hall drive.
SEE ALSO: 1 HPD sergeant killed, 1 officer wounded in shooting at apartment complex in SW Houston
Acevedo said officers were responding to a domestic violence situation. When Preston, Courtney Waller, and another officer arrived at the scene, the estranged wife of the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Elmer Manzano, told them she was moving out and wanted to retrieve items from the apartment.
On Tuesday, the woman said the door was locked and Manzano wouldn't let her in. Officers spoke with her for an hour.
Around 9:25 a.m., Manzano's 14-year-old son, who was with the woman in the parking lot, managed to unlock the door and open it.
SEE ALSO: Fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston was about to retire this year
The son saw that Manzano had a gun and told officers. That's when Manzano fired multiple rounds, hitting Waller and Preston, Acevedo said.
Acevedo said Preston was shot more than once in the head. He was also shot in the shoulder area and a bullet was embedded in his spine.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.
Breaking: Sgt. Harold Preston, 41-year-veteran of @HoustonPolice, shot & killed today during SWAT scene. #RIP #abc13 https://t.co/tlUZ7SFMpp pic.twitter.com/pw3xP84mQP— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) October 20, 2020
Acevedo shared that Preston, who was in his 60s, was able to see his mother before he died.
"I'm not calling him a hero because of the way he died today, but he is a hero," Acevedo said. "Because as good as he was as a cop, he was a better human being."
Watch: City leaders get emotional over HPD sergeant's death
Preston's fiancée, Flenda Whitney, remained in shock over the lifelong law enforcement officer's death.
Facts about Preston's life emerged in the immediate aftermath of his death, including that he was on the brink of retirement.
SEE ALSO: Fiancee of fallen HPD sergeant speaks exclusively with ABC13
Further details on the visitation and funeral service, including locations and media coverage plans, will be provided to our media partners next week.
SkyEye video from scene where HPD sergeant and officer were shot
Anyone who needs help getting out of a domestic violence situation can call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.