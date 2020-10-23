houston police department

Body of fallen HPD sergeant to be escorted to funeral home on Friday

By , and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo along with his commanders and officers will be escorting the body of fallen HPD Sgt. Harold L. Preston to the Lockwood Funeral Home.

The escort is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Friday out of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to police, the procession will begin at 1861 Old Spanish Trail and will conclude at the funeral home at 9402 Lockwood Drive.

Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department, was killed while responding to a call at 2626 Holly Hall drive.

SEE ALSO: 1 HPD sergeant killed, 1 officer wounded in shooting at apartment complex in SW Houston

Acevedo said officers were responding to a domestic violence situation. When Preston, Courtney Waller, and another officer arrived at the scene, the estranged wife of the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Elmer Manzano, told them she was moving out and wanted to retrieve items from the apartment.

On Tuesday, the woman said the door was locked and Manzano wouldn't let her in. Officers spoke with her for an hour.

Around 9:25 a.m., Manzano's 14-year-old son, who was with the woman in the parking lot, managed to unlock the door and open it.

SEE ALSO: Fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston was about to retire this year

The son saw that Manzano had a gun and told officers. That's when Manzano fired multiple rounds, hitting Waller and Preston, Acevedo said.

Acevedo said Preston was shot more than once in the head. He was also shot in the shoulder area and a bullet was embedded in his spine.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.



Acevedo shared that Preston, who was in his 60s, was able to see his mother before he died.

"I'm not calling him a hero because of the way he died today, but he is a hero," Acevedo said. "Because as good as he was as a cop, he was a better human being."

Watch: City leaders get emotional over HPD sergeant's death
EMBED More News Videos

In times of tragedy, the city of Houston always unites as one. After an HPD sergeant was killed in the line of duty and another was injured, both Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner offered words of encouragement to keep the city's spirit alive.



Preston's fiancée, Flenda Whitney, remained in shock over the lifelong law enforcement officer's death.

Facts about Preston's life emerged in the immediate aftermath of his death, including that he was on the brink of retirement.

SEE ALSO: Fiancee of fallen HPD sergeant speaks exclusively with ABC13

Further details on the visitation and funeral service, including locations and media coverage plans, will be provided to our media partners next week.

SkyEye video from scene where HPD sergeant and officer were shot
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Skyeye is over the scene of where two HPD officers were shot while at apartment complex near the Highway 288.



Anyone who needs help getting out of a domestic violence situation can call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.
