HPD officer shot at by robbery suspect in SE Houston near Hobby airport, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is now in custody after police say he fired at a Houston police officer Thursday afternoon on the city's southeast side, near Hobby Airport.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The scene is developing in the 8500 block of Braniff Street, where the robbery suspect fired at the officer, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect was taken into custody. The officer was not injured in the incident.

Details regarding what led to the shooting were not immediately released.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed out to the scene and will continue to update this story as more facts become available.