Suspect charged after allegedly shooting at HPD officer outside apartment complex in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old is behind bars after Houston police say he shot at an officer with an AR-15 pistol.

The shooting happened over the weekend on Jan. 14 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 13700 block of Cambury Drive.

Tyree Rector now faces charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest on foot, according to documents.

An officer was trying to pull Rector over, and at first, the suspect pulled into the apartment complex. But, that's when police said Rector quickly got out of his vehicle holding an AR-15 pistol.

The officer saw what was happening and sought cover in the opposite direction, police said. The suspect ran off holding the pistol, at which point the officer said he heard a gunshot coming from Rector's direction.

Other officers were called in for backup, and luckily, an HPD K-9 later found Rector hiding inside a vehicle at another apartment complex nearby on Ella Boulevard. Police said the pistol was also found in the parking lot of the complex.