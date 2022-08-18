HPD officer taken to hospital after being rear-ended on S. Post Oak in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was rear-ended in southwest Houston early Thursday morning.
Video from the scene shows a red pickup truck smashed into the back of the officer's patrol vehicle.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on South Post Oak near Allum.
HPD said a man in a pickup truck failed to stop and slammed into the back of the patrol car.
Police said the officer and the driver of the pickup were taken to a hospital, but were not seriously hurt.
Investigators were testing the pickup driver for possible DWI.