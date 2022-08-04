Houston police officer airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on FM 2920 in Tomball: HCSO

SkyEye was at the scene of the tragic crash in Tomball. We are working to learn more details like if another vehicle was involved.

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was injured Thursday in a rollover crash on FM 2920 in Tomball, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at about 5:59 a.m. in the 16600 block of Farm to Market 2920.

The officer left the road, rolled over several times, and his vehicle ended up underneath a tree.

It is still unclear if another vehicle was involved.

Reports from deputies indicate the officer was taken to a hospital by Life Flight in critical condition, deputies said.

The department did not say whether the officer was on duty or off duty.

The eastbound lanes of FM 2920 are blocked off, SkyEye video shows.