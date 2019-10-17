HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was injured in a crash in southwest Houston Thursday morning.
Police say the two vehicle wreck happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Chimney Rock at South Braeswood.
The details of the accident aren't yet clear, but the officer and the other driver involved were both taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries were said to be not life-threatening.
Houston police officer injured in crash in southwest Houston
