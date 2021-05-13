15-year-old among several injured in separate, deadly shootings across Houston

Southwest patrol officers responded to a Shooting/In Progress call in the 2500 block of Westridge St. One victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. #hounews



CC12 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 12, 2021

Southeast patrol officers responded to a Shooting call at the 3800 block of Southlawn St. One victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. #hounews

CC4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 13, 2021

Southeast officers are at a shooting 6900 Belfort. Adult male victim is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/7wE2huQ9na — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 13, 2021

North officers are at a shooting at 8600 Cottage Gate Ln. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 13, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7088455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say organized thieves are lurking around certain stores and following people to rob them. Here's how police said they are trying to stay a step ahead of the thieves.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10561937" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With crime on the rise, 13 Investigates analyzed every incident reported to Houston police since January 2020 to find the most crime-ridden neighborhoods.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6352350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg tells ABC13 the sky high murder rate is highlighting an urgent need to restart jury trials.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers are investigating seven separate shooting scenes that killed three people and injured at least four others, including a 15-year-old boy.All seven of the shooting calls around the area happened after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with one of those occurring early Thursday morning.The first was reported as a shooting-in-progress call at 6200 Evergreen in southwest Houston around 5:50 p.m.A few minutes later, a shooting was reported at 2500 Westridge near NRG Park. The victim was initially taken to the hospital in stable condition, but HPD later tweeted that the victim died.At 8:22 p.m., HPD posted again on social media about a shooting at 3800 Southlawn in southeast Houston. The victim in this shooting was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died at the hospital.Minutes later at 8:30 p.m., police shared that a man was shot and injured at 4400 Pershing off the South Loop in southeast Houston. At this scene, police said the man is expected to survive.Just after that, HPD posted about a shooting at 6900 Bellfort in southeast Houston where the man who was shot and injured was expected to survive.Around 10:15 p.m., HPD reported a shooting at 8600 Cottage Gate Lane in northwest Houston. Paramedics took one patient to the hospital.Then Thursday at 1:30 a.m., police say a masked person broke into an apartment along the Gulf Freeway near Rowlett in southeast Houston.Authorities found an elderly woman inside and a young adult man was found dead in a back bedroom. He had been shot several times.During the apparent home invasion, a 15-year-old was also grazed in the back of the head with a bullet. He was taken to the hospital.The woman was not injured.