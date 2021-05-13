15-year-old among several injured in separate, deadly shootings across Houston

15-year-old among several injured in Houston shootings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers are investigating seven separate shooting scenes that killed three people and injured at least four others, including a 15-year-old boy.

All seven of the shooting calls around the area happened after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with one of those occurring early Thursday morning.

The first was reported as a shooting-in-progress call at 6200 Evergreen in southwest Houston around 5:50 p.m.

A few minutes later, a shooting was reported at 2500 Westridge near NRG Park. The victim was initially taken to the hospital in stable condition, but HPD later tweeted that the victim died.



At 8:22 p.m., HPD posted again on social media about a shooting at 3800 Southlawn in southeast Houston. The victim in this shooting was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died at the hospital.



Minutes later at 8:30 p.m., police shared that a man was shot and injured at 4400 Pershing off the South Loop in southeast Houston. At this scene, police said the man is expected to survive.
Just after that, HPD posted about a shooting at 6900 Bellfort in southeast Houston where the man who was shot and injured was expected to survive.



Around 10:15 p.m., HPD reported a shooting at 8600 Cottage Gate Lane in northwest Houston. Paramedics took one patient to the hospital.



Then Thursday at 1:30 a.m., police say a masked person broke into an apartment along the Gulf Freeway near Rowlett in southeast Houston.

Authorities found an elderly woman inside and a young adult man was found dead in a back bedroom. He had been shot several times.

During the apparent home invasion, a 15-year-old was also grazed in the back of the head with a bullet. He was taken to the hospital.

The woman was not injured.

