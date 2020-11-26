shooting

Search underway for suspect who shot at HPD station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said shots were fired Thursday morning in the direction of two officers who were outside of a substation in the northeast part of the city.

According to a tweet by HPD, the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the Northeast Patrol Station on Ley Road between Denton Street and E. Houston Road.

Police said the officers were in the back lot of the station when the multiple shots were fired.

No one was injured, and police have not immediately identified any suspects.

HPD said its commanders are heading to the station to investigate.



This story is developing. All updates can be found in this article.

