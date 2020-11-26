Search underway for suspect who shot at HPD station

HPD Commanders & PIO en route to a scene at the Northeast Patrol Station (8301 Ley Road). Just before 10 a.m., two officers were in the back lot of the station when multiple gunshots were fired in their direction. Thankfully, no-one was hurt. No suspects at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said shots were fired Thursday morning in the direction of two officers who were outside of a substation in the northeast part of the city.According to a tweet by HPD, the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the Northeast Patrol Station on Ley Road between Denton Street and E. Houston Road.Police said the officers were in the back lot of the station when the multiple shots were fired.No one was injured, and police have not immediately identified any suspects.HPD said its commanders are heading to the station to investigate.