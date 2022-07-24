Houston Police Department patrol unit crashes into car during route to crime scene, police says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department patrol unit headed to a crime scene crashed into a car in Houston's southside on Sunday, according to police.Police said at about 1 a.m., an HPD patrol unit was traveling eastbound on Old Spanish Trail with lights and sirens responding to a priority call when a driver traveling westbound attempted to turn left in front of the officer. The officer then reportedly slammed into the side of the other car.HPD said two officers were inside the car during the crash and had minor bumps and bruises, but did not go to the hospital.The at-fault driver in the other car was taken to the hospital in stable condition and faces failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, according to police.