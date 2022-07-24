car crash

Houston Police Department patrol unit crashes into car during route to crime scene, police says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department patrol unit headed to a crime scene crashed into a car in Houston's southside on Sunday, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Police said at about 1 a.m., an HPD patrol unit was traveling eastbound on Old Spanish Trail with lights and sirens responding to a priority call when a driver traveling westbound attempted to turn left in front of the officer. The officer then reportedly slammed into the side of the other car.

HPD said two officers were inside the car during the crash and had minor bumps and bruises, but did not go to the hospital.

The at-fault driver in the other car was taken to the hospital in stable condition and faces failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle, according to police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpolice officer injured
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Pedestrian killed by alleged drunk driver, Harris Co. deputies say
I-45 southbound ramp closed after deadly crash on 610 South Loop
HPD officer hospitalized after chase ends in crash, 4 in custody
Man who died crashed after he was shot by carjacking victim, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Houston Texans rookie WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia
Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick tested positive for COVID, his campaign says
Man killed by ex-brother-in-law in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
1 teen killed, 2 injured in shooting at southeast Houston gas station
Bystander shot during argument between brother & sister in NE Houston
Isolated rain today, better rain chances late next week
With severe temps, here's how to keep your car in check
Show More
Man shot and killed by woman at motel in SW Harris Co., deputies say
Video shows multiple vehicles on fire at south Houston business
Pedestrian killed by alleged drunk driver, Harris Co. deputies say
Man serving 25 year sentence freed after wrongful conviction
5-year-old killed in drive-by honored by family at benefit
More TOP STORIES News