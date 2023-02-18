Investigation underway after 2 police officers and 1 suspect shot in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after one suspect, and two police officers were shot in southwest Houston Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the incident happened at about 9:10 a.m. at 13310 Agarita Lane near Milfoil Lane during a welfare check.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Although details are limited, investigators said both officers were transported to the Texas Medical Center at Memorial Hermann in stable condition. The suspect's condition is unknown.

