Society

Meet the HPD officer who moonlights as an UFC fighter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A big weekend is a head. The UFC 247 will take place at the Toyota Center on Feb. 8.

One of the fighters entering the octagon will have a lot of supporters from the Houston Police Department.

Trevin Giles, an HPD officer, says he's about to experience every fighter's dream by fighting in his hometown.

"Everybody, right now, is pretty excited about it. I got guys from the department texting me about it," Giles said.

Another Houston-area fighter, Juan Adams, is entering the ring this weekend.

Houstonians will be able to support both Giles and Adams for free during the UFC weigh-in Friday at 4 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

The fan fest will begin Saturday at 1 p.m.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston police departmentfightufc
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News