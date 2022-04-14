4 suspects wanted for burglary at high-rise building in Uptown Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects accused of burglarizing an apartment building in the Uptown area.The burglary happened at a high-rise 1600 Post Oak Boulevard at about 2 p.m. on April 1.The four suspects are described only as three Hispanic men and one Hispanic woman.One man is 30 to 35 years of age. He was wearing a blue Northface brand shirt, brown cargo style pants, a black pack and a dark hat.The second man is 30 to 35 years of age. He's described to be heavy set, was wearing a black Puma brand sweatshirt, sweat pants and a black baseball hat, police said.The third man is 25 to 30 years of age, medium build, wearing a blue button down shirt, light-colored dress pants, and a black baseball hat.The woman is 25 to 30 years of age, wearing a dark colored sweat shirt and sweat pants, long dark hair, and a quilted YSL purse with a gold chain.Police believe the suspects may have followed a resident inside the high-rise through a pedestrian entrance.Investigators believe the suspects were targeting a safe in the victim's home, but were unsuccessful. The suspects then stole property from the residence and fled the scene.Detectives believe the suspects are also responsible for a similar burglary that occurred at 1409 North Post Oak Boulevard on March 23.Anyone with information in this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Property and Financial Crimes Division at 713-308-0900 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.