2 juveniles among 3 in custody after carjacking led to chase near Kashmere Gardens, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three carjacking suspects led police on a 20-minute chase in northeast Houston on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a reported stolen vehicle at about 1 a.m.

The three suspects, two who are juveniles, led police on a car chase near Kashmere Gardens, police said.

After traveling north on Beltway 8 and around the loop, the suspects ditched the stolen vehicle and ran.

A Houston police officer can then be seen on video jumping a fence to catch the suspects.

The suspects eventually stopped at 5100 Wipprecht Street, where they were taken into custody, according to police.