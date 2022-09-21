HPD officer and woman OK after patrol vehicle and car collide at N. Houston intersection

A Houston Police Department vehicle flipped over during a car crash on Cavalcade Street in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is expected to be OK after his cruiser was hit and flipped over at an intersection on the city's north side.

A woman in the vehicle that hit the officer also had minor injuries after the incident on Calvalcade and Irvington that happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

According to HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division, the officer was heading to a foot pursuit call and was heading westbound on Cavalcade with lights and sirens.

The officer was flicking his siren on and off as he approached the intersection before the rear passenger side of his vehicle was hit, Lt. Buttitta said.

The impact caused the patrol vehicle to flip while totaling the front of the other car.

Both the officer and the woman in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police said the officer followed department policy regarding lights and sirens in the crash.

No other injuries were reported, and police are looking into who was at fault.