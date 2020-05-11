Traffic

LIVE: High speed police chase underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a police chase underway in Houston. Houston police and Bellaire police are pursuing a suspect in a dark-colored Lexus, but it's not yet known what prompted the chase. At some point, Texas DPS troopers joined the chase.

The pursuit started in the southwest Houston just after 1pm, and at one point was along Highway 288 near Holly Hall, before moving through downtown Houston.

The suspect then jumped on East Loop southbound, approaching the Ship Channel bridge.

The driver later cut across the grassy area, leaving the I-610 main lanes and racing off down MLK Boulevard.

Along the South Loop near Kirby Drive, the driver smashed into some traffic barrels, but kept going with officers in pursuit.

The driver has changed directions repeatedly, and often ends up back on the South Loop.

