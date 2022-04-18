police chase

Woman crashes into sign after HPD chase in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman crashed her car while trying to get away from officers overnight, according to Houston police.

The woman is now in the hospital in critical condition, police said.

It all began during a traffic stop in southwest Houston around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police said the woman was driving with her lights off.

Police said the officer was running the driver's information when she took off.

The officer chased the suspect for a few minutes before losing her.

The woman eventually crashed her car into a signpost on the feeder road of the Southwest Freeway at Greenbriar, according to HPD.

Houston fire officials had to extract the woman from her car, officials said.

Investigators are checking to see if she was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
