2 teens lead deputies on 116 mph chase after armed carjacking, HCSO says

At about 3am District 2 and vehicular crimes unit deputies located a vehicle stolen during a car jacking shortly after 10pm. After a short pursuit the vehicle lost a tire and stopped on 59N near Little York. 2 males detained and weapons located in the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/DxdPn5Vqke — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) March 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenage boys were arrested overnight after investigators say they carjacked an SUV and led deputies on a chase.Deputies say the two teens stole a man's Cadillac SUV at gunpoint around 2:45 a.m. Friday.A nearby Harris County sheriff's deputy spotted the stolen SUV near the Eastex Freeway and attempted to stop the driver.The teen driver didn't stop, and that's when the chase began, investigators say.The SUV reached speeds up to 116 mph, HCSO says.The chase came to an end when the teens hit a curb in the stolen SUV and lost a wheel at US-59 near Little York."During the chase, the vehicle hit a curb and lost a wheel," Harris County Sheriff's Office Captain John Shannon said. "It continued for another half mile and stopped."Deputies took the two juvenile suspects into custody and found weapons in the stolen SUV.They were originally able to spot the stolen vehicle thanks to a distinctive Texas decal on the back window.