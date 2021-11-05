high-speed chase

Houston police end 100 mph chase with PIT maneuver on I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston TranStar cameras could barely keep up with a high-speed police chase overnight.

The suspect reached speeds more than 100 mph, according to Houston police.

It all started on Houston's northwest side off US-290.

According to HPD, an officer stopped the driver in the 1700 block of Lone Acre Drive because his car had a false paper plate. The suspect gave wrong information to the officer, then sped off.

The suspect led police into Houston, around the North Loop, onto neighborhood streets, and finally ended on I-45, south of downtown, where an officer used his vehicle to ram the suspect's car.

"Successful PIT, successful PIT ... driver door is open, driver door is open. Be careful units," police could be heard reporting on radio traffic. "Alright he's bailing, he's bailing, out to the wall. Correction, he's back in the car, back in the car."

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody after the chase, which lasted about 30 minutes, HPD said. Police said he had a gun in the car.

The man had arrest warrants, police said. Now, he's facing even more criminal charges.

No one was injured in the chase or PIT maneuver.
