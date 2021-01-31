East Houston police chase ends in crash, suspect shoots at officers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A reckless driver on East Freeway ended up fleeing from police overnight, but not before crashing and exchanging gunfire with officers, according to Houston police.It began around 1:40 a.m. and ended in the 7500 block of East Freeway at Wayside Drive.The driver took off from officers as they tried to pull him over for several traffic violations. The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a pole. As soon as officers approached the vehicle, the man inside started shooting, Houston police said.The suspect fired several times and an officer returned fire at least once. No one was hit by the gunfire, but an HPD cruiser was hit several times, police said.The shooter took off through a neighborhood nearby, but was eventually caught.While the suspect was not identified, Houston police assistant chief Ben Tien said it was believed that the man was out of jail on bond on other felony warrants and has a lengthy criminal history.The area around I-10 and Wayside was blocked off by officers while the investigation continued Sunday morning.