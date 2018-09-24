Houston police arrest 54 for prostitution in month of August

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police have released dozens of new booking photos of people arrested for prostitution.

Police say 54 men and women were arrested in August for either compelling prostitution or solicitation of prostitution.


HPD Vice Division Captain James Dale stated in a release, "We hope by publishing these suspects' photos we will raise awareness of the issue that is human trafficking and put the community on notice that we will no longer tolerate these crimes in our neighborhoods."

