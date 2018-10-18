Houston police have just released a sketch of the man wanted for robbing victims he found on a dating app.Here's a look at the man who police are looking for right now.The suspect is believed to be in his 20s with a small scar going across his upper lip.Investigators say he uses the dating app "JACK'd" to lure his victims.There have been eight robberies involving this specific app and six of those involved just one suspect.If you recognize this man, call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.