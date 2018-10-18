Sketch of suspect released in series of dating app robberies

EMBED </>More Videos

Sketch of Houston man wanted for series of violent robberies via JACK'd app

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police have just released a sketch of the man wanted for robbing victims he found on a dating app.

Here's a look at the man who police are looking for right now.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s with a small scar going across his upper lip.

Investigators say he uses the dating app "JACK'd" to lure his victims.

RELATED: Man on JACK'D date beaten and held at gunpoint in Houston
EMBED More News Videos


There have been eight robberies involving this specific app and six of those involved just one suspect.

If you recognize this man, call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeonline datingsketchHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DAD FOUND: ABC13 finds family of boy left on stranger's porch
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
Astros on brink of elimination after tough Game 4 loss
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
5 infamous fan interference cases in MLB history
BBQ restaurant offers Astros fan free food as aftermath grows
Mookie Betts on interference call: 'I felt like somebody was pushing my glove'
Show More
AJ Hinch on interference call: 'Jose pays the biggest price'
Astros fans start petition after controversial ruling
ASTROS PLAYERS REACT: 'Gotta get the call right'
Who is Joe West? Veteran MLB umpire in Astros-Red Sox game
Kate Upton fires back after she's insulted over Game 4 tweets
More News