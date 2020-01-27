Kobe Bryant death: Houston organization remembers legend building park in 2013

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the tributes to NBA legend Kobe Bryant keep pouring in, a Houston organization is remembering how the basketball star helped it back in 2013.Houston's Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation shared photos looking back at when it partnered with NBA Cares to build a playground.The organization said, in part, "We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and the other families who lost loved ones in today's (Sunday's) tragic helicopter crash."On Feb. 15, 2013, Bryant attended the event with his older daughter, and was pictured speaking with Rev. Clemons and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.