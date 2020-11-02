Houston Open returns to Memorial Park after 57 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time in 57 years, the Houston Open returns to Houston at the Memorial Park Golf Course.
The park had been undergoing a $34 million renovation for the past 18 months to be able to host this year's tournament.
Several big names were set to kick off the tournament at a press conference at the park Monday morning.
Houston Astros Owner Jim Crane and Mayor Sylvester Turner also planned to also be in attendance.
"The weather looks great," said Giles Kibbe, the Astros Golf Foundation president. "The golf courses are in really good condition. I talked with the tour agronomist out there the other day, and they're really excited about it so we couldn't be happier. It's going to be a lot of fun."
The tournament starts Thursday and is set to run until Sunday.
