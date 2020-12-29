Society

Woman gets scammed out of $900 in 'Facebook fee scheme'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman is sharing her story and warning others after a scammer posed as someone she knew.

"I really needed that money. Now I don't have anything in my account," said Yajaira Torres.

Torres was scammed out of $900 by a man who she said was a long-time Facebook friend.

"I already did the police report. I'm going to let them handle it," she said.

For now, she told ABC13 her story to warn other people even though she admits she feels embarrassed for falling for what the FBI calls an "advanced fee scheme."

SEE ALSO: Beware of this 'unwanted gift card' scam following Christmas

"I cried so much that day I couldn't stop blaming myself mostly," she said.

It all started when Torres saw a post by the "friend" on Facebook, claiming it was to help people struggling because of the pandemic. The post said if you gave $100 you would eventually receive about $1,200 in return. It went on to say the more you gave, the more you got in return. All the friend asked for was gift cards. Torres said that's when she sent him pictures of the gift cards but then, there was a catch.

WATCH: Scammers work full-time to rip off consumers even during holidays
EMBED More News Videos

Even the most savvy consumers can fall victim to some of these scams. Dan Parsons with the Better Business Bureau gives his insight into how you can protect yourself.



"[He] said, 'There's going to be a fee, but this fee will be refunded to you when you get the $2,400. So in total, you will get $2,800,'" Torres recalled.

In the end, she never received the money promised and soon realized the gift cards she purchased had already been used.

"I've never been through anything like this and I trusted this person," Torres said.

The FBI and BBB always warn people about these types of scams and it's happening a lot more now due to the pandemic. The FBI says to always be suspicious of anyone offering something that is "too good to be true."

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonscamsscamshopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Impact of second stimulus on Texans
Model projections paint grim COVID-19 picture, despite vaccine
15-year-old shot and killed in west Houston near Alief, HPD says
These stores will be open on New Year's Eve
Strong cold front brings widespread rain for NYE
Experts offer 'positive outlook' on 2021 despite rise in cases
Show More
There is COVID-19 vaccine confusion as Texas starts next phase
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Check your lottery ticket! 2 local winners just hit it big
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
More TOP STORIES News