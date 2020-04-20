community strong

Former Houston Oilers cheerleaders rally together for cheerful routine

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Former NFL cheerleaders for the Houston Oilers took to social media to spread some joy during what they say has been a "stressful" time.

A portion of the group that holds a total of about 200 members were seen performing separate routines from the comfort of their individual homes.

One of the former cheerleaders said the group decided to get together to create the video in hopes of spreading cheer throughout the community as 'stay-at-home' orders continue across the country.

The ladies each cheered in the 70s, 80s and 90s before the Oilers left Houston and moved to Tennessee.

Members of the alumni group say they typically make personal appearances around the community for charitable events.

However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, they have been forced to show their cheer in new and unique ways.
"We decided to make this video to spread some cheer to the community during all this stressful and uneasiness time," said the group.

