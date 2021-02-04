Travel

Houston lands new nonstop flights from discount airline

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two brand-new nonstop routes are dawning in Houston. Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines is adding two sunny nonstop routes to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Flights to Cancun begin May 27, and flights to Las Vegas, begin Sept. 2.

The new Houston-Cancun and Houston-Vegas routes are part of a massive Jan. 25 news alert in which Sun Country announced the addition of 16 nonstop flights and nine airports to its network.

Flights from IAH to Cancun run twice a week and take off at 12:15 pm, arrive at 2:31 pm, and total around $360 roundtrip. Flights from IAH to Vegas (which also run twice a week) depart 1 pm, arrive at 2:11 pm, and total around $237.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
