See how Nitya redefines Real Estate Investment
Houston offers countless unique Events, Hot Spots, and Places to be, each and every day! In order to bring you updates on our city's exciting activities, as they are happening, ABC13 is going LIVE ON LOCATION! In our November 19 segment we will be speaking with the experts at Nitya Capital! We will get an inside look at this local company to see how they are redefining real estate investment! Nitya Capital has a proven track record having fully exited nearly 30 transactions totaling $500 million with long standing investor relationships. If you are thinking about investing in this market you may want to seek the wisdom of a qualified partner in your venture. The firm is vertically integrated to have deep focus on acquisitions, asset management and property management. Nitya is focused on the acquisition and management of multifamily, new development, and commercial office and retail assets. Since inception, we have acquired nearly 20,000 multifamily units, 1 million square feet of commercial office, hundreds of single family homes and 300k square feet of retail / mixed use. Nitya focuses on proprietary deal origination and leveraging the latest technology to maximize asset performance, ultimately to achieve compelling risk adjusted returns for our investors. If you are interested in learning more about this unique team you can click here.
