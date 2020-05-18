community strong

Houston Museum of Natural Science reopens with new rules for guests

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- The Houston Museum of Natural Science welcomed back visitors today, but a lot has changed since their last day of operation on March 17.

All guests over 10-years-old, unless they have underlying health issues, must wear a mask. There are more sanitizer stations around the property and new shields have been installed to separate customers from employees at ticket booths and certain entry points.

"This opening is totally by the book," said associate curator David Temple. "At this point, we're operating at 25-percent capacity."

Temple says that equates to approximately 1,000 visitors a day at the museum. In addition to fewer people, they've also cancelled all upcoming lectures, disabled any touchscreen displays and added signs and stickers that encourage social distancing. You also see more staff stationed throughout the museum.

"The staff in here help people socially distance," said Temple. "Just to remind people to maintain their distances and get people through any bottlenecks in the hall."

The Cockrell Butterfly Center has also reopened, but will operate at a smaller capacity. Some elements of the museum will remain closed, such as their planetarium and theatre.

"Any experience where you have a lot of people in one space is closed at the moment."

Guests who wish to visit the museum are encouraged to buy their tickets online and print them at home. Visit HMNS.org for museum hours and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonsocial distancinghoustonmuseumscommunity strongfamilycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Restaurants in Katy's Asian Town combining deliveries and menus
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
ABC13 viewers across the U.S. help out-of-work dad
Gaido's Restaurant: 'We're here, we care'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas allows pro sports to return under Phase II
Bond waived for suspect days before killing 80-year-old
Officer killed in crash had blood alcohol content double limit
13 free Houston test sites opening in midst of reopenings
SPONSORED: This yummy grilled chicken recipe is only 4 ingredients!
Man dies after crashing into 18-wheeler on Southwest Fwy
Trump says he's taking malaria drug to protect against coronavirus
Show More
Judges give renters more time as eviction ban ends 
You'll find new social distancing rules in place at the gym
Man shares Facebook live in middle of standoff in SW Houston
Restaurants in Katy's Asian Town combining deliveries and menus
Masses cancelled at church as 3 test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News