Thieves leave empty handed in attempted ATM heist at Houston museum

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after an attempted break-in at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Hermann Park Drive around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, authorities found a white van that had backed up to the front of the museum. It's believed the suspects had a chain tied to the ATM but left the scene when the machine would not budge.





The Houston Museum of Natural Science released the following statement on the incident:

This morning, at around 5:00 a.m., HMNS senior staff received notification from the museum's on site HPD officers that the museum had been broken into near the Cockrell Butterfly Center. Around 4:30 a.m., the officer observed two men wrapping a chain around the museum's ATM. As the officer approached, the two men fled. A large window was broken. The only damage was to an exterior window, which has already been repaired. Thanks to the museum's many layers of security, including armed officers onsite, there was no other damage to the museum's facilities, exhibitions, or collections.

