Thieves try to take ATM inside Houston Museum of Natural Science

NOW: appears to be a break-in at the Hou Museum of Natural Science. White van appears in FYI have backed into the front of museum #abc13 pic.twitter.com/miA9lcoP3D — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 6, 2020

Here’s a better close-up or the broken glass museum wall. Suspects smashed it, to get in, to hook chains to the ATM...that didn’t budge. Appears nothing in museum was stolen. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/yViQZXYvz3 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after an attempted break-in at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.Officers responded to the 5500 block of Hermann Park Drive around 4 a.m. Tuesday.At the scene, authorities found a white van that had backed up to the front of the museum. It's believed the suspects had a chain tied to the ATM but left the scene when the machine would not budge.It's not known how many suspects were involved but authorities continue investigating the incident.