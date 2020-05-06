Thieves try to take ATM inside Houston Museum of Natural Science

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after an attempted break-in at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Hermann Park Drive around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, authorities found a white van that had backed up to the front of the museum. It's believed the suspects had a chain tied to the ATM but left the scene when the machine would not budge.



It's not known how many suspects were involved but authorities continue investigating the incident.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimemuseumsbreak ininvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Morning showers followed by sunshine this morning
What you need to know about salon reopenings in Texas
Clerk kills suspect during attempted robbery in NE Houston
13 Investigates: COVID-19 connection to 5-year high homicide rate
Blue Angels to fly over Houston area today
Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels
3 Houston suburbs ranked top places to live in Texas
Show More
2 dead after fall from Galleria area parking garage
Harris Co. jail employees still at huge risk for getting COVID-19
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
Salon owners on reopening under Gov. Abbott's order
City to vote today on $15M for rent relief for Houstonians
More TOP STORIES News