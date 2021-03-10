double shooting

2 men found shot to death in northeast Harris County, sheriff's office says

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead.

It happened in the 4500 block of Keith Street near I-69 and Little York Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet issued by HCSO, the two men, described as Hispanic males in their 20s or 30s, were found dead at the scene. Investigators say one person has already been detained.



It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

