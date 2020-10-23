Missing mom of 6 last seen in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mother of six has been missing since Wednesday afternoon, her family says.A missing persons case for 33-year-old Berenice Zapata was filed with the Houston Police Department.Zapata's family says she was last seen Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Alder Drive and Glenmont Drive in southwest Houston.According to relatives, Zapata left from the Victoria Villa Apartments on Glenmont after telling them she was going to pick up something from the Mapletree Gardens Apartments nearby.Her family also says that Zapata would always return to pick up her kids from school, but that never happened.If you have any information, you're urged to contact police.