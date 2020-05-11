Mom and daughter battle COVID-19 together on Mother's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mother's Day for one Houston mom has taken on a new meaning this year.A mother of five is a COVID-19 survivor, and she said she didn't beat the virus alone."It definitely makes today more special," said Angelique Bartholomew.Bartholomew fought the virus alongside her 22-year-old daughter who also tested positive.For Bartholomew, she's had many revelations this Mother's Day."You take into account the fact that you are living through and experiencing it, and you also recognize how different the world will be for your children," she said.Bartholomew understands many families have been torn apart by this deadly virus and said Mother's Day is not only a day of love, but as she would call it "the gift of life."