A Houston mother is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a vehicle with her two children in the car.Charnae Sterling was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 16700 block of Vista Oak Drive on Saturday evening.A deputy with Constable Mark Herman's office says he observed a minor crash and several people surrounding Sterling's vehicle.After an investigation, deputies learned that Sterling drove to the location with her two kids, ages 7 and 9 years old, and intentionally struck another vehicle.Precinct 4 deputies say they attempted to conduct a sobriety test, but Sterling was unable to perform due to her intoxication.Sterling is being held on a $2,500 bond.