Houston mother accused of driving drunk and intentionally crashing with kids in car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston mother is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a vehicle with her two children in the car.

Charnae Sterling was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 16700 block of Vista Oak Drive on Saturday evening.

A deputy with Constable Mark Herman's office says he observed a minor crash and several people surrounding Sterling's vehicle.

After an investigation, deputies learned that Sterling drove to the location with her two kids, ages 7 and 9 years old, and intentionally struck another vehicle.

Precinct 4 deputies say they attempted to conduct a sobriety test, but Sterling was unable to perform due to her intoxication.

Sterling is being held on a $2,500 bond.
