Coronavirus

New video shows what it's like inside Houston Methodist Hospital with COVID-19 patients

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Methodist Hospital provided ABC13 with a new inside look of their facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The intensive care unit where COVID-19 patients are being treated can be viewed the in the video above.

It also shares the perspective of a doctor and what they experience throughout the day.

