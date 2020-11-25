Houston men charged with trying to sell 50 million N95 masks they didn't have to foreign government

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6354445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Lee Price III is accused of spending $1.6 million in CARES Act money on a Lamborghini Urus, which starts at a price of about $207,000, and a Rolex watch. He also allegedly spent thousands at strip clubs, among other things.