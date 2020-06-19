Mayor Turner, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz hold roundtable on police reform

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The relationship between law enforcement and the community are in the spotlight amid ongoing protests for equality and racial justice.

To continue the conversation, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are hosting a roundtable at City Hall on police reform.

A number of people are involved in the discussion, including members of Houston law enforcement, union representation and local community and faith leaders.

Watch the roundtable live in the video player above. Mayor Turner is expected to hold a briefing after the discussion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonted cruzsylvester turnerpolice
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Galveston's 155th Juneteenth celebration
Another mask order in Harris County? It could happen today
Man wanted in sexual assault of child that happened 3 years ago
What's changed with air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic
It's dry now, but here's how much rain could fall next week
Challenges ahead for thousands of 'uncontactable' students
93-year-old Texan starts petition to make Juneteenth national holiday
Show More
Documentaries capture Houston voices celebrating Juneteenth
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
Funeral held for HCSO deputy who died of COVID-19
Weekend travel will be a challenge in Houston this weekend
Trae Tha Truth set to host 'Ride for Justice' on Juneteenth
More TOP STORIES News