Mayor Turner, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz hold roundtable on police reform

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The relationship between law enforcement and the community are in the spotlight amid ongoing protests for equality and racial justice.
To continue the conversation, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are hosting a roundtable at City Hall on police reform.
A number of people are involved in the discussion, including members of Houston law enforcement, union representation and local community and faith leaders.
Watch the roundtable live in the video player above. Mayor Turner is expected to hold a briefing after the discussion.
