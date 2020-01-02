Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sworn in for second term

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5807984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Sylvester Turner's full speech at the 2020 City of Houston Inauguration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Weeks after defeating his runoff opponent Tony Buzbee, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has officially been sworn in for his second term.The City of Houston inauguration was held Thursday morning at Wortham Theater.Turner was sworn into office by the United States District Judge for the Southern District of Texas, Vanessa Gilmore, accompanied by his daughter Ashley Turner."Four years is not a long time, but I firmly believe that if we work together over the next four years, we can set the stage for this decade," Turner said at the inauguration.In his speech, Turner spoke on many of his plans for the next four years, including issues such as employment, homelessness and pothole repairs."I look forward to working with you all over the next four years, and with city council, including the record number of women who will be serving in leading positions," Turner said.Along with Mayor Turner, the city controller and 16 other city council members were also sworn in. They'll then convene briefly for the first time Thursday.Turner finished his speech with one final sentiment for his upcoming term, "God bless Houston, God bless America, and the best for Houston has yet to come."The mayor won in a runoff election in December.