Ted Oberg Investigates

Houston mayor says crime rates down, but rivals disagree

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The state of crime in Houston was fought over in the city's first televised mayoral debate Wednesday night on ABC 13. Mayor Sylvester Turner insists crime is falling. His opponents say no.

So who's right? As it turns out all of them can be a little right - there is progress, but clearly not all the trends are good for victims of Houston crime.

In Wednesday's debate, Mayor Turner said clearly, "Crime rates are going down in most categories. Those are the facts."

The FBI tracks nine categories of crime and crime is down in five of them. Using FBI UCR Data, 13 Investigates averaged the three years Mayor Turner has been in office and compared it with the year before he took over.

Over that time, property crime is down 2.9 percent.



Murder, robbery, burglary and auto theft down too.



But what's up is up in a big way.

Violent crime in Houston under Mayor Turner is up more than 11 percent since he took over.



Rape and aggravated assault are both up nearly 30 percent.



Several of the candidates discussed how Houstonians feel about crime and that's not always easy to gauge.

The Houston Area Survey at Rice's Kinder Institute has asked Houstonians for decades what the city's biggest problem is and while crime was number one in the 1990s, it's since been replaced by traffic.



The trends in the crime statistics don't change dramatically comparing 2018 (the most recent available) to 2015 (the year before Turner took office). Our full data snapshot is below.



Follow Ted Oberg on Facebook and Twitter.
Related topics:
houstonted oberg investigateshouston police departmenthouston politics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Ex-girlfriend presses authorities to arrest deputy murder suspect
13 Investigates: How many students vaccinated for measles?
With disaster still underway, aid for Imelda victims undecided
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Sketch released after girl taken by force
What to know before heading to the Astros postseason game
Isolated thundershowers now, but fall weather 5 days away
Female officers face firing if waist over 35 inches: Lawsuit
Watch as golden retriever gets relaxing massage
Leftover 'garage sale' signs could cost you $2,000
Couple turns home into community pantry for flood victims
Show More
New York Yankees honor Deputy Dhaliwal
Family of teen injured in hit-and-run asks driver to 'repent'
Houston City Hall sends off Astros into postseason
Murder suspect walks free after ankle monitor repossessed
Protesters outraged over Dallas police officer's sentencing
More TOP STORIES News