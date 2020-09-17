Coronavirus

Houston mayor to weigh in on expanded business capacity in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is poised to offer his city's position on Gov. Abbott's decision to expand capacity limits for most Texas businesses.

Turner is slated to speak on the state's latest phase of reopening during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

You can watch the briefing streamed in this post.

Under Abbott's guidelines, businesses, including retail stores, restaurants, and gyms, are allowed to expand capacity from 50% to 75%.

Using hospitalizations as the primary metric in his COVID-19 decisions going forward, the governor said the expansion applies to 19 of the 22 hospital regions in the state where coronavirus patients make up fewer than 15% of all hospitalizations.

Bars remain shut down, Abbott added.

Entering Thursday, the city has confirmed close to 70,000 cases and 991 deaths. The city's positivity rate, which Turner wants lowered below 5%, is at 6.1%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsylvester turnercoronavirus helpgreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19texas politicshouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery
Superintendents focus on bridging digital divide
New antibody drug may help mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients
Abbott increases capacity for most Texas businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Bell sentenced to record fine over listeria outbreak
Abbott increases capacity for most Texas businesses
Reopen Texas: What's open and what's closed right now
Walmart raising hourly wages for 165,000 employees
Netflix 'Cheer' star charged with child pornography
Rehab owner offered drugs to patients for sex, police say
New antibody drug may help mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients
Show More
Houston Texans could host fans as early as this home game
Superintendents focus on bridging digital divide
High chance of development for disturbance in SW Gulf
The difference between vaccine trials and COVID-19 trials
Walmart shopper robbed at gunpoint while loading groceries
More TOP STORIES News