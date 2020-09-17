Houston mayor to weigh in on expanded business capacity in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is poised to offer his city's position on Gov. Abbott's decision to expand capacity limits for most Texas businesses.Turner is slated to speak on the state's latest phase of reopening during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday.Under Abbott's guidelines, businesses, including retail stores, restaurants, and gyms, areUsing hospitalizations as the primary metric in his COVID-19 decisions going forward, the governor said the expansion applies to 19 of the 22 hospital regions in the state where coronavirus patients make up fewer than 15% of all hospitalizations.Bars remain shut down, Abbott added.Entering Thursday, the city has confirmed close to 70,000 cases and 991 deaths. The city's positivity rate, which Turner wants lowered below 5%, is at 6.1%.