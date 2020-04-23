Coronavirus

Houston mayor says he won't issue citations to anyone not wearing masks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day before Texas retailers open as "to-go only" establishments, Mayor Sylvester Turner wants to get Houstonians compliant to a county-wide mask mandate that starts next week.

During Thursday's briefing on the city's COVID-19 response, Turner announced the launch of his "Mask Up" campaign as a way to encourage people to wear a mask.

Harris County issued a mandatory mask order Wednesday, which requires residents 10 years old and older to wear a covering, starting Monday, April 27.

READ MORE: Harris Co. mask order official and comes with $1,000 fine

"I want to give masks and not citations," said Turner.

Turner recruited a few familiar faces to kick off the campaign, including world champion gymnast Simone Biles, Astros star Carlos Correa and Houston rapper Slim Thug, who tested positive for coronavirus last month and has since recovered.



"Hopefully everyone out there gets to wear their mask," said a cheerful Biles via a video call. Correa added to that sentiment saying, "We want baseball back. We want everything back to normal."

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Mayor Slyvester Turner names Simone Biles, Carlos Correa and Slim Thug "Mask Up" campaign ambassadors following Harris County's mandatory mask order.



The city of Houston is now reporting an additional 71 new cases, bringing the total to 3,046, but Thursday is the fourth consecutive day in which the city has not reported a COVID-19 death.

On Wednesday, Turner also tried to make good on his vow to give away 70,000 masks in the city before the start of a 30-day face covering order in Harris County.

Addressing the enforcement aspect, the mayor said the mandate is to keep people healthy and not to fine or arrest anyone without masks in public. He insisted Houston police officers don't want to cite people. Rather, they want to give you a mask, he added.

As far as the coronavirus' impact on the city, Turner has not had to report a new COVID-19 death over the past three days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus deathsface maskcoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscoronavirus testhouston politics
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' today
Fugitive arrested after bonding out for $50 from Harris Co. jail
Here's where you can get free masks in Harris County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' today
Here's when Texas governor sees salons opening back up
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
Onalaska tornado victims work on recovery with neighbors' help
Near record highs Friday, great weekend ahead
Fugitive arrested after bonding out for $50 from Harris Co. jail
Free masks cause something not seen in a while: I-45 traffic jam
Show More
7 people shot in 4 Houston shootings overnight
Houston-area standouts still waiting to be called in NFL Draft
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Harris Co. emergency managers speak as stores reopen
3 killed in apartment ambush in SE Houston
More TOP STORIES News