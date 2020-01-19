Community & Events

Man raises money for each runner he passes in half marathon

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Runners from around the world have come to participate in the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon.

Most runners couldn't wait to start, but one man was willing to wait for a good cause.

Calum Neff is this year's "last runner starting." He holds the record for running with a child in a stroller at one hour and 11 minutes. He ran with his daughter in the Katy Half Marathon.

He crossed the start line after every single other runner. He started about an hour after the starting gun goes off. His time was 1:09:59. He believes he passed thousands.

His goal was to pass as many people as he can in the half marathon because every runner he finishes in front of means more money for the Houston Marathon Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonchevron houston marathon
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News