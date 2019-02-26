Houston man who drove on rims during 37-mile chase charged

HERE HE IS: Tyler Cheli charged w evading arrest. Led deputies on 37mi chase. Spike strips blew out Tyler’s tires, but he just kept on going. Look at those rims. Ground down to nearly nothing! https://t.co/rYtCfQ5wua #abc13 @Pct4Constable pic.twitter.com/J96uy3a5pp — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 26, 2019

SPARKS FLY: driver led deputies on chase that lasted 40 minutes this morning. Authorities blew out his tires, but that didn't stop this guy. Yep, he ground down his rims this much. https://t.co/uvnlq8nrL2 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/utYB9rfD3T — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 26, 2019

A man is in custody after leading more than a dozen deputies on a wild, 37-mile chase that finally ended on the North Loop around midnight.It all started around the North Beltway and Hardy. During the chase, Tyler Cheli, who was in a pickup, drove on just rims, sending sparks flying, after deputies threw out spike strips and punctured some of the tires on his truck.The chase ended 40 minutes later off the North Loop near Ella, where Cheli was arrested.Police say the 29-year-old was wanted for assault and had a warrant out for his arrest.It's not clear what charges Cheli will face.Cheli was charged with evading arrest. He has a criminal history dating back to 2007 when he was 17-years-old.No drivers were hurt during the chase.