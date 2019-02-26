Houston man who drove on rims during 37-mile chase charged

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect who drove on rims for 37 miles has been charged in a wild police chase.

By
A man is in custody after leading more than a dozen deputies on a wild, 37-mile chase that finally ended on the North Loop around midnight.

It all started around the North Beltway and Hardy. During the chase, Tyler Cheli, who was in a pickup, drove on just rims, sending sparks flying, after deputies threw out spike strips and punctured some of the tires on his truck.


The chase ended 40 minutes later off the North Loop near Ella, where Cheli was arrested.

Police say the 29-year-old was wanted for assault and had a warrant out for his arrest.

It's not clear what charges Cheli will face.

Cheli was charged with evading arrest. He has a criminal history dating back to 2007 when he was 17-years-old.

No drivers were hurt during the chase.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chase
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
It will cost $25 to drive the Grand Parkway
Hail possible with thunderstorms today
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston
VIDEO: Arizona man nearly buried by snow
Former NBA star Mike Bibby accused of sexual misconduct
Man buys $540 in cookies so Girl Scouts can escape cold
Show More
How to easily find and receive unclaimed cash
WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukemia is in remission
Police officer charged with aggravated rape of a child
Average tax refunds fall for third straight week
Facebook works to stop spread of anti-vaccine misinformation
More News