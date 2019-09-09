Houston man recalls surviving Hurricane Dorian on Bahamian island

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man survived Hurricane Dorian riding out the storm in a small room for days.John Oldner described the harrowing ordeal in an interview with Eyewitness News. He said he befriended storm chaser Jim Edds on the way to Elbow Cay in the Bahamas' Alaco Islands.Oldner traveled to the area to secure his 48 foot sailboat named Tenacious. He said he can hear Dorian's voracious winds."What you hear is if you're on the back end of a 737 jet, the roar was tremendous," said Oldner. "Respect Mother Nature. If anybody says that they can withstand a category 3 storm, I would tell you that I would not even contemplate it."Oldner said Dorian destroyed the sailboat. He called the destruction devastating and hopes the United States government helps the Bahamian people.