hurricane dorian

Houston man recalls surviving Hurricane Dorian on Bahamian island

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man survived Hurricane Dorian riding out the storm in a small room for days.

John Oldner described the harrowing ordeal in an interview with Eyewitness News. He said he befriended storm chaser Jim Edds on the way to Elbow Cay in the Bahamas' Alaco Islands.

Oldner traveled to the area to secure his 48 foot sailboat named Tenacious. He said he can hear Dorian's voracious winds.

"What you hear is if you're on the back end of a 737 jet, the roar was tremendous," said Oldner. "Respect Mother Nature. If anybody says that they can withstand a category 3 storm, I would tell you that I would not even contemplate it."

Oldner said Dorian destroyed the sailboat. He called the destruction devastating and hopes the United States government helps the Bahamian people.

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhurricane doriansurvivor storyhurricane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
Celebrity chef serving Dorian victims thousands of meals
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After mass shootings, hundreds urge TX Gov. to take action
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
83 people rescued from paddlewheel boat in Lake Conroe
2-year-old boy suffers brain swelling in red light crash
Boys sell "Watt-a-sized" lemonade to go to Texans game
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
Lithium batteries may have caused fatal boat fire, diver says
Show More
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
WEEKEND RECAP: Here's the biggest stories you missed this weekend
Man and woman found shot to death inside trailer identified
Couple accidentally gets $120K deposit; accused of spending it on shopping spree
Father charged with homicide after 2-year-old was shot in the head
More TOP STORIES News