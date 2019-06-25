HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the man and woman they say murdered a man and then put his body in a trunk in northwest Houston.
The victim, identified as Kevin Ellis, was walking in the 5600 block of Burnside around 6:53 a.m. on Feb. 25 when the suspect's vehicle pulled up next to him.
Ellis was then shot several times by someone from inside the car and fell to the ground.
Authorities say a black man then got out of the car and shot Ellis several more times as he lay wounded on the ground. The same suspect picked up Ellis, put him in the trunk and drove off.
Police later found the car, a 2009 Hyundai Accent, in the 11400 block of Cypress Road in Cypress.
Ellis' body was still inside the trunk.
The man and a woman were caught on surveillance video walking away from the car, which was stolen.
Police just released new photos of the suspects. They say the man has a slim build and was wearing a black jacket, jeans and black shoes.
Officials describe the second suspect as a black woman with a medium build. She wore a pink jacket, pink pants and sandals.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or an arrest.
You can report tips anonymously to 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
Man walking down the street shot to death and stuffed in trunk of stolen car in NW Houston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News