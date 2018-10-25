Man sues employer after claiming he was fired due to sleeping disorder

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston man says he was fired due to sleeping disorder

TJ Parker
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man with an incurable condition for most of his life is now struggling to find a job after he claims his former employer fired him because he's narcoleptic.



Brian Mahn says the Apache Cooperation failed to accommodate him.

"It wasn't as easy as I thought to get my life back on schedule. I didn't realize how hard it would be or what my condition was doing to me," says Mahn.

He worked with Apache as a lease and contracts staff analyst for four years, but when his narcolepsy changed, he says working became difficult.

Mahn said when he asked for his employer to modify his schedule, they complied, but for only a few months. Mahn says things started to change, and he was fired in May.

Mahn's attorney, Dorian Vandenburg-Rodes, believes the Apache Corporation violated the Family Medical Leave Act, which is a federal law that requires employers to allow employees to take time off for a serious medical condition.

"If Brian had been given leave time and allowed to take the FMLA he would still be working there," Vandenburg-Rodes said.

She also says the Americans with Disabilities Act was violated.

Five months after being fired, Mahn says he's still looking for a job.

When Eyewitness News reached out to the Apache Corporation, they said they did not want to comment on the pending litigation.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
employment
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Harris Co. deputy indicted in unarmed man's killing
Rockets reportedly offer 4 first-rounders for Jimmy Butler
Father accused of leaving 2 small children home alone
Gas station clerk goes missing after online date
Officials in Baytown working to fix problems at voting locations
Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Harden to miss next 2 Rockets games with hamstring strain
Show More
Defense Secretary expected to send troops to US-Mexico border
Alex Bregman among 3 Astros up for Gold Glove awards
Some defending transgender Tomball HS student charged in fight
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
More News