Police searching for suspect after man found shot to death in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a person they believe shot a man to death during an altercation at a gas station in southwest Houston.It happened at 10900 Beechnut St. around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Curtis Johnson with a gunshot wound to the head."Further investigation determined Johnson and an unknown suspect got into an altercation during which the suspect shot Johnson," read a statement issued by the Houston Police Department.Police said the suspect ran off after the altercation. Investigators released two photos of the suspect.Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).